Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City develops its first official land price framework

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, on August 26, signed an official dispatch conveying the directives of the city’s Chairman regarding the formulation of Ho Chi Minh City's first land price framework.

thanh-da-1-3359-9565.jpg (1)
Ho Chi Minh City plans to develop its first official land price framework. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the land price framework will be developed based on the approved valuation benchmarks of three designated zones and applied to each area.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Finance to coordinate with the municipal Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to review the proposal submitted by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment regarding the selection of a consulting organization to conduct the land valuation under a streamlined contractor appointment process. The reports must be submitted to the municipal People’s Committee by September 5.

The chairpersons of all 168 wards, communes, and special zones across Ho Chi Minh City have been tasked with preparing comprehensive land price databases, including transaction records for all roads and road segments by location, zone, and bordering areas, to support coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment.

Simultaneously, they are required to carry out land valuation activities, review and reconcile land price data, and submit the finalized datasets to the Department of Agriculture and Environment to facilitate the timely development of the city’s official land price framework.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

land price framework Ho Chi Minh City land price databases

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn