HCMC decentralizes authority over management and use of public assets

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a new decision decentralizing authority over the management and use of public assets within the city.

At the People's Committee of Tan Binh Commune

According to the decision, for assets serving auxiliary or supportive functions related to an agency’s political duties, specialized departments, administrative bodies, and people’s committees in communes, wards, and special zones are authorized to manage and utilize public assets within their assigned scope.

For assets such as storage facilities, preservation warehouses, meeting rooms, shared office spaces, or areas exceeding standard office allocation, people’s committees in communes are also empowered to decide on their utilization.

In the case of historical or cultural relics, or heritage sites located on agency premises or within institutional traditional rooms, the people’s committees in communes have the authority to manage and exploit these public assets.

Regarding the sale of fixed public assets, specialized departments, administrative bodies, and people’s committees in communes are permitted to approve the sale excluding automobiles of assets under their management and those located within their area of responsibility.

In addition, the HCMC People’s Committee has delegated authority to subordinate public non-business units to approve proposals for the use of public assets excluding operational facilities and vehicles for business activities, leasing, joint ventures, or partnerships. These public non-business units are also authorized to use public assets to participate in public-private partnership (PPP) investment projects and to approve plans for handling assets serving project operations.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan

