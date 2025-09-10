HCMC approves project to establish first land price framework

A land plot in Hiep Binh Ward, HCMC

According to the decision, the land price framework will be developed scientifically and equitably, aligned with both real estate market conditions and current legal regulations. It is intended to ensure transparency, public accountability, and effective State management of land resources. The framework must also reflect market fluctuations and the socio-economic realities of HCMC.

The responsibilities of the agencies implementing the land price framework project include: conducting investigations, surveys, and data collection to serve the development of land price tables by area and location; formulating land price tables down to individual plots based on value zones and benchmark parcels; identifying land types, areas, and locations within each commune, ward, and township for the purpose of building land price tables by area and location; determining land types, the total number of plots, and the number of plots for each land type in areas where land price tables are to be established down to individual plots, using value zones and benchmark parcels as the basis; compiling and finalizing records of investigation, survey, and data collection results at commune, district, and city levels; analyzing and assessing the effectiveness of the current land price framework for the development of new tables by area and location; consolidating survey and data collection results; delineating value zones; selecting benchmark parcels and determining prices for them; and establishing comparative ratios to be applied in formulating land price tables down to individual plots, grounded in value zones and benchmark parcels.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment will lead the project in coordination with relevant agencies. The project has a total budget of more than VND16 billion, sourced from the State budget, and will be carried out from August to December 2025.

The department is also responsible for selecting a qualified organization to undertake the land valuation process. This will be done through a simplified contractor appointment procedure, as stipulated in Decree 214/2025, to ensure both the quality and timely implementation of the project.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan