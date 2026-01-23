Ho Chi Minh City Flower Street for Tet 2026 to span three venues

A press conference to provide information on preparations for the Ho Chi Minh City Flower Street for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse) took place last night, January 22.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Saigontourist Group held the press conference.

Under the theme “Spring Convergence – Steady Steps Forward,” the Ho Chi Minh City Flower Street for Tet 2026 will feature a new organizational model, with events held concurrently at three venues, including at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward, Thu Dau Mot Ward and Vung Tau Ward.

The expanded scale reflects the city’s spirit of unity, regional linkage, and aspiration for strong development in a new phase.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Truong Duc Hung, General Director of Saigon Tourist Corporation and Head of the Organizing Committee of Nguyen Hue Flower Street for Tet 2026, shared details about the new and distinctive features of this year’s event.

Mr. Truong Duc Hung, General Director of Saigon Tourist Corporation and Head of the Organizing Committee of Nguyen Hue Flower Street for Tet 2026 speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Nguyen Hue Flower Street remains the highlight, featuring a design inspired by a spring symphony with three thematic chapters: “Spring Integration”, “Brilliant Roots” and “A Steady Future”.

According to the preliminary schedule, construction of the flower street is set to take place between January 29 and February 15. The exhibition period will span eight days, beginning at 7 p.m. on February 15 and concluding at 9 p.m. on February 22, falling from the 28th day of the 12th lunar month to the sixth day of the 1st lunar month.

Notably, the mascot displays and major installations at the entrance and exit gates will remain open until 9 p.m. on March 22, 2026, to meet public demand.

A key feature of this year’s event is the international cultural exchange space, reflecting the spirit of “Spring Convergence.” It introduces visitors to New Year-themed designs presented by diplomatic missions and consulates general of the United Kingdom, India, Laos, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, China and Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City. Each display showcases distinct national colors, contributing to Nguyen Hue Flower Street’s image as a symbol of solidarity, friendship and cultural exchange.

The event features mapping technology.

Modern technologies, including light mapping, augmented reality, 3D visuals and immersive sound, will also be incorporated, alongside traditional floral displays, performances and festive activities.

In addition to vibrant floral displays, the Ho Chi Minh City Flower Street for Tet 2026 will be integrated with the open space of the Tet Book Street and a diverse culinary area, while also hosting a wide range of activities such as artistic performances, lion and dragon dances, and music and dance shows to welcome the New Year.

>>>Below are some photos providing by the Organizing Committee of Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Lunar New Year 2026.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong