HCMC People’s Council surveys construction material mining activities

On January 21, the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council conducted a field survey to assess the management, exploitation, and supply of construction materials at several mineral mining sites in the Binh Duong area.

The survey aims to support oversight activities and provide policy recommendations for the construction materials sector.

The delegation was led by Mr. Nguyen Cong Danh, Head of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, and included representatives from relevant departments and agencies, as well as mineral extraction enterprises operating in the area.

The delegation worked with two mining operators, focusing on reports and discussions regarding mining activities, actual output, production plans for 2026, and the capacity to supply construction materials for public investment projects. The survey also reviewed compliance with legal regulations on environmental protection, occupational safety, and the transportation of construction materials.

The delegation also conducted an on-site inspection of the Thuong Tan 3 quarry, holding discussions with the operating company on actual mining activities, environmental protection measures, occupational safety, and the supply of construction materials in accordance with the terms of the issued licenses.

According to the company’s report, output in recent years has reached a high proportion of the licensed capacity. However, due to geological conditions, a large share of the extracted stone is of lower strength, limiting the quarry’s ability to fully meet demand for public investment projects.

The company has called on relevant authorities to provide support in completing land-related procedures, environmental permitting, and the extension of licenses for inland waterway ports in order to stabilize mining and transportation operations.

The delegation subsequently inspected material mining sites operated by Mien Dong Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Tien Embroidery and Garment Construction Investment Joint Stock Company.

Leaders of the Economic and Budget Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council said they had taken note of feedback from businesses and local authorities, which will serve as a basis for compiling assessments of current conditions and proposing solutions to improve the management and efficiency of construction material extraction in the period ahead.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh