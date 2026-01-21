Culture/art

Nguyen Hue Flower Street unveils daytime splendor, nighttime spectacle for Tet

Ho Chi Minh City’s iconic Nguyen Hue Flower Street will offer visitors its largest ever floral installations by day and dazzling digital art displays by night.

horse 1.jpg

The iconic Tet flower street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City will open from February 15 to 22, 2026, under the theme Xuan hoi tu - Vung buoc vuon minh (Spring of Convergence – Steadfast Growth) featuring vibrant floral art and interactive light technology.

The Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the coming Tet holiday will officially open from 7:00 p.m. on February 15 to 9:00 p.m. on February 22, 2026 (or from the 28th of the 12th lunar month to the sixth day of the first lunar month), welcoming residents and visitors to celebrate the festive spirit of spring in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

For the first time in its 23-year history, the flower street will offer two distinct experiences such as a daytime version titled Ban giao huong mau sac ruc ro duoi nang xuan (Symphony of Spring Colors) and a nighttime edition called Le hoi anh sang va cong nghe mapping dot pha (Festival of Lights and Mapping Technology).

This year’s street is divided into three main zones. The area surrounding the statue of President Ho Chi Minh remains the centerpiece, adorned with radiant yellow apricot blossoms cultivated by artisans from Binh Loi Village.

During the day, Nguyen Hue Flower Street will present its largest floral installation ever, featuring over 100,000 baskets of diverse blooms. A highlight is a 6.4-meter horse with nine crimson sculpture inspired by the Son Tinh – Thuy Tinh legend. Another major display, also a horse, nearly seven meters tall, is crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, offering visitors an immersive, nature-inspired space.

A playful installation inspired by the Southern folk song Ly Ngua O showcases holographic lacquer effects, while the Ruc ro mien ky uc (Radiant Memories) zone features a six-meter-high spinning lantern portraying traditional Vietnamese Tet scenes.

At night, the street transforms into a mesmerizing digital art space using synchronized lighting and projection mapping technology. Animated visuals and subtle mechanical movements bring the horse sculptures to life, narrating epic Vietnamese tales in a breathtaking visual symphony.

The final installation, Giang son cam tu (Splendid Homeland), depicts galloping eternal horses symbolizing strength and determination, embodying Ho Chi Minh City’s vitality in a new era.

This year, the event also welcomes participation from the Consulates General of the United Kingdom, India, Laos, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Malaysia, China, and Thailand, each contributing unique cultural elements to create a vibrant, globally inspired Tet celebration.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Anh Quan

