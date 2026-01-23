HCMC accelerates beautification of nine vacant land plots ahead of Tet

HCMC is accelerating the beautification of nine vacant land plots across the city to serve residents ahead of the upcoming Tet holiday.

The site of the Phan Dinh Phung Indoor Stadium project (No.8 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, HCMC) is currently under construction.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, on January 23, issued a document conveying the directive of the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee on the implementation of urban beautification works at nine vacant land plots across the city, in preparation for residents to celebrate spring and welcome the Lunar New Year 2026.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee requested sponsoring entities to carry out the beautification of the nine sites in a manner that ensures safety, construction quality, and timely completion in service of the Lunar New Year 2026.

The nine vacant land plots to be upgraded by sponsoring units are as follows:

The site at No.8–12 Le Duan Street, Saigon Ward (implemented by Kido Group JSC).

The site at No.2–4–6 Hai Ba Trung Street, Saigon Ward (implemented by Truong Sa Trading Service Co., Ltd.).

The site at No.33 Nguyen Du Street and No.34–36 and 42 Chu Manh Trinh Street, Saigon Ward (implemented by Great Wealth Trading Service Co., Ltd.).

The site at No.152 Tran Phu Street, Cho Quan Ward (implemented by Masterise Group JSC).

The site at No.135 Nguyen Hue Boulevard and No.39 Le Loi Boulevard, Saigon Ward (implemented by Khang Dien Group).

The block bounded by Le Thanh Ton – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia – Nguyen Trung Truc – Le Loi streets, Ben Thanh Ward (implemented by HCMC Football JSC).

The site at No.87 Cong Quynh Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward (implemented by Great Wealth Trading Service Co., Ltd.).

The site at No.74 Ho Hao Hon Street – No.289 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward (implemented by Great Wealth Trading Service Co., Ltd.).

The site at No.08 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward (implemented by Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation).

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee also requested agencies currently managing these nine sites to coordinate and support the handover of cleared land before January 23, enabling sponsoring units to proceed with the beautification works. Construction is to commence immediately upon site handover, with completion required before February 10, corresponding to the 23rd day of the twelfth month in the lunar calendar.

According to reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong, several of the sites have already been handed over, with construction units working at full pace to complete the upgrades in time for handover to the city.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan