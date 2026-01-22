HCMC accelerates key Infrastructure projects following PM’s directives

Construction workers at work on the XL5 package of the Ho Chi Minh City's

Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has called on municipal departments, agencies, and project investors to proactively review, study, and advise on the implementation of appropriate solutions, with a focus on resolving bottlenecks and obstacles, accelerating completion, and bringing projects into operation as early as possible.

The aim is to maximize investment efficiency and contribute to the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country as a whole.

On January 21, Mr. Tran Quang Lam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, said that in response to the municipal People’s Committee’s directive issued under Official Dispatch No. 238/VP-DA dated January 7, 2026, to implement instructions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined in Official Cable No. 02/CD-TTg dated January 2, 2026, the department has reviewed ongoing work and identified key tasks and solutions to enhance management efficiency and accelerate the progress of infrastructure construction projects across the city.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to take the lead, in close coordination with relevant departments, agencies, and units, in urgently and fully implementing the Prime Minister’s directives in a strict and comprehensive manner. Within the scope of their assigned functions and responsibilities, the Department of Construction has called on departments, agencies, and project developers to proactively review, study, and advise on the deployment of appropriate solutions, with a focus on removing obstacles and addressing bottlenecks. The goal is to accelerate the completion and commissioning of works and projects, maximize investment efficiency, and contribute to driving the socio-economic development of both the city and the nation.

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the progress of key infrastructure projects as directed by the Prime Minister. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction also said it will continue to work closely with relevant departments, agencies, project developers, and related units to accelerate progress and shorten the time required to process procedures under its authority. Priority will be given to expediting key tasks, particularly the appraisal of investment projects, the review of construction designs following the basic design phase, and other specialized technical documentation, thereby creating the most favorable conditions for the effective implementation of projects.

In addition, the Department of Construction has urged relevant agencies, project owners, project management boards, contractors, and related parties to further strengthen their sense of responsibility, intensify efforts, and demonstrate greater determination in carrying out their tasks. The call emphasizes embracing the spirit of “greater speed and boldness,” as directed by the Prime Minister. Units are encouraged to overcome challenges, organize round-the-clock construction with multiple shifts, and maintain operations throughout weekends, public holidays, and the Lunar New Year to accelerate progress, ensure the early completion of projects, and bring them into operation and use as soon as possible.

During implementation, should any difficulties or obstacles arise beyond their authority, relevant units are instructed to promptly provide advice and report to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for timely review and direction, ensuring that key infrastructure projects are delivered on schedule, to required quality standards, and with optimal effectiveness.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh