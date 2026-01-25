Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 2 to deploy TBM technology

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Phan Cong Bang conducts an on-site inspection to review preparations for the construction of Metro Line 2. (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of January 24, head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Phan Cong Bang, along with board leaders and representatives of contractors, conducted an on-site inspection to review preparations for the construction of Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh–Tham Luong), following the project’s official groundbreaking.

According to Mr. Phan Cong Bang, in order to meet the target of completing the project by 2030, the management board has developed a detailed master schedule covering the entire 57-month construction period from the outset. Based on this plan, relevant units are set to begin full-scale construction at the site starting March 1.

In the initial phase, the project will focus on two key stations, including S5 on Le Thi Rieng Street and S10 on Pham Van Bach Street, which are also the designated locations for the deployment of tunnel boring machines (TBMs).

Construction teams inspect equipment on site. (Photo: SGGP)

Geological surveys have been identified as the top priority and are expected to be completed by January 2026. In addition, design documentation for stations S5 and S10 is scheduled for completion by March 2026. From March 1, the project will move into the construction phase, including diaphragm wall installation, excavation, and station structural works, while simultaneously preparing the technical conditions required for the installation and operation of tunnel boring machines (TBMs). After approximately one year of construction, the project is expected to be ready for the official launch of TBM tunneling operations.

At Le Thi Rieng Station, the management board plans to deploy three TBMs, with two machines tunneling toward Ben Thanh Station and one toward Bay Hien Station. Upon completion of the initial tunneling section, the TBM advancing from Bay Hien will be turned around to continue excavation, optimizing construction progress and ensuring the entire line is completed on schedule. At Pham Van Bach Station, an additional two TBMs will be deployed, tunneling in the opposite direction toward Bay Hien Station.

Director of the Metro Line 2 Project Management Board, Vu Van Vinh, said the project will use tunnel boring machine (TBM) technology to minimize impacts on surface traffic and residents’ daily lives. Safety for residential buildings and surrounding structures has been designated a top priority, supported by a real-time geological monitoring system to closely track ground movements.

During the design phase, the project conducted more than 200 boreholes and is continuing with an additional 500 boreholes to support detailed construction drawings. The project timeline has been divided into 12 key milestones to closely monitor contractor performance and ensure the target completion date of 2030. Training for operational personnel is also being rolled out early, approximately 18 months ahead of the start of commercial operations, combining both domestic and overseas training programs.

Assessing the project’s impact on traffic, head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Phan Cong Bang, said the management board will work closely with the Department of Construction, traffic police, and local authorities throughout the construction period to implement appropriate traffic diversions and minimize disruptions to residents’ daily activities and travel.

Representing the investor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, Deputy General Director of Dai Quang Minh Co. (THACO Group), affirmed that the contractor consortium is committed to close coordination and determined to deliver the project on schedule, while ensuring quality and full compliance with technical requirements as pledged.

