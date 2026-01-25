Binh Dong Tet Flower Market to open early February

The People’s Committee of Binh Dong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, will organize the Binh Dong Tet Flower Market along Ta Quang Buu Street from February 2 to February 16 (from the 15th to the 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

Binh Dong Tet Flower Market along Ta Quang Buu Street from February 2 to February 16. (Photo: SGGP)

The Binh Dong Tet Flower Market 2026 is conceived as a distinctive cultural, artistic, and festive space that vividly reflects traditional national values while harmoniously blending with the dynamic rhythm of a modern metropolis. It is expected to serve as one of the city’s key destinations for sightseeing, cultural appreciation, experiential activities, and shopping during the Lunar New Year holiday.

A defining feature of the Binh Dong Tet Flower Market is the “Shared House” space, which showcases, promotes, and trades regional specialty products from Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The spring flower market will feature more than 500 business stalls, including approximately 420 booths selling flowers and ornamental plants, along with 80 stalls offering agricultural produce, OCOP-certified products, and a wide variety of culinary specialties.

The Binh Dong Tet Flower Market will also feature a wide range of accompanying activities, including a traditional calligraphy street; hands-on workshops for making Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake); the “National Flag Street” decoration program; themed mini-landscapes under the banner “Spring Arrives on Binh Dong Street”; lion, dragon, and unicorn dances; performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) and other cultural shows; as well as a floral bicycle parade themed “Spring of Aspiration.”

In addition, the Binh Dong Ward People’s Committee will organize several competitions, including the inaugural Art Photography Contest themed “Binh Dong—Spring of Aspiration”; a Vietnamese calligraphy writing contest titled “The First Strokes of Spring”; and a floral bicycle decoration contest using recycled materials, aimed at promoting environmental protection awareness.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh