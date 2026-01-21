Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC starts “Spring for Underprivileged Children” program

The program titled “Spring Journey No. 01” was launched to enhance spiritual well-being and bring a warm, joyful spring to underprivileged children in Ho Chi Minh City on January 21.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, Nguyen Tang Minh, offers gifts to underprivileged children. (Photo: SGGP)

Held by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, in coordination with the Binh Duong Social Work Center–Children Protection Fund and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the initiative marked a meaningful opening activity within the framework of the “Spring for Underprivileged Children” program, its first edition in 2026, which is chaired by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, Nguyen Tang Minh, said that guided by the principle of “leaving no one behind,” this year’s Lunar New Year support campaign is expected to deliver nearly 6,000 Tet gifts, with a total value of almost VND5 billion (US$190,189), to disadvantaged children across the city. As part of “Spring Journey No. 01,” organizers distributed 600 gifts, each consisting of VND400,000 in cash and a gift worth VND300,000, to children in difficult circumstances from 24 wards and communes.

Personally presenting the gifts to the children, Mr. Nguyen Tang Minh stated that witnessing their sparkling eyes and radiant smiles left him deeply moved. Those smiles are an invaluable source of spiritual encouragement and the greatest motivation for the organization board of the program and the wider community to continue committing ourselves and striving further on this journey of compassion and solidarity, he added.

Delegates offer gifts to underprivileged children. (Photo: SGGP)
﻿Director of the Binh Duong Social Work Center – Children Protection Fund, Bui Van Thuyet, presents gifts to children. (Photo: SGGP)
By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh

