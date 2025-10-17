Ho Chi Minh City to continue overseeing port planning along Saigon River

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision No. 2271/QD-TTg on behalf of the Prime Minister, officially dissolving the Steering Committee tasked with implementing the relocation plan for seaports along the Saigon River and the Ba Son Shipyard.

A section of the relic site of Ba Son Shipyard, located at No. 2 Ton Duc Thang Street in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, becomes a popular spot for locals and tourists to visit and take photographs. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the Steering Committee tasked with implementing the relocation plan for seaports along the Saigon River and the Ba Son Shipyard, established by the Prime Minister in 2008, was dissolved. The Ministry of Construction will continue to manage the planning of port infrastructure along the Saigon River, in accordance with its assigned functions and responsibilities.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to review and address relevant matters within their authority.

The Ministry is also tasked with guiding relevant agencies and local authorities and directly overseeing Vietnam Maritime Corporation and Saigon Port JSC in implementing the relocation of Saigon Port infrastructure in accordance with regulations and carrying out the reorganization and legal handling of land and property at the former port site of Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi.

Part of Nha Rong - Khanh Hoi Port in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will continue to implement planning efforts related to the functional transformation of areas affected by the relocation of port infrastructure along the Saigon River and the Ba Son Shipyard, in accordance with its assigned responsibilities for urban and land-use planning.

The city is also tasked with directing relevant agencies to coordinate with Saigon Newport Corporation and Ba Son Corporation to review and complete procedures for leasing land at new locations, in compliance with land legislation. Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City will review and carry out procedures for receiving land transfers at former sites to facilitate the implementation of municipal development projects.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh