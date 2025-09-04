Ho Chi Minh City strengthens tourism cooperation with Cambodia

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc this morning received Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak on the occasion of his participation at International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025).

On the morning of September 4, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak and his delegation, who were in the city to take part in the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City.

During the meeting, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc was pleased to welcome the Cambodian Minister of Tourism and his delegation, noting that their presence added greatly to the success of this year’s expo.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receives Mr. Huot Hak, Minister of Tourism of Cambodia and his delegation. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City always attaches great importance to preserving and promoting the relations of good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly the deepening ties with the capital city of Phnom Penh.

He also provided an overview of Ho Chi Minh City in the context of its recent merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, opening up a new development space with the goal of becoming an international mega-city and a leading economic, industrial and logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

Within this strategy, tourism continues to play a pivotal role, making a substantial contribution to the city’s growth.

On behalf of the Royal Government and the Cambodian tourism sector, Minister Huot Hak expressed his appreciation to the city’s leadership for the warm reception. He commended the professional organization and effective promotion of ITE HCMC 2025.

He reaffirmed that Cambodia highly values the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, and always pays tribute to the valuable assistance that Vietnam had offered to Cambodia in the past.

Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak informed that in 2024, Cambodia welcomed 6.7 million international visitors, including 1.35 million from Vietnam.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia present commemorative gifts to each other. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He expressed his aspiration to learn from Ho Chi Minh City’s development experience, particularly in urban and road tourism, with a view to increasing the flow of visitors between the two countries.

The delegation, comprising key agencies of Cambodia’s tourism sector, also held working sessions with Vietnamese travel enterprises to foster substantive cooperation.

Both sides concurred on the importance of maintaining close coordination in tourism promotion, strengthening business linkages and facilitating travel between the two countries.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Cambodia pose for a commemorative photo at ITE HCMC 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized the spirit of partnership between the two sides and expressed confidence that, with shared determination, Vietnam and Cambodia’s tourism sectors will continue to prosper, thereby contributing to the development of friendship between the two nations.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong