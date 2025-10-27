Ho Chi Minh City strengthens measures against illegal fishing activities

This afternoon, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a notice summarizing the conclusions of Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh on the city’s direction and implementation of key tasks to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in preparation for the upcoming fifth working session with the European Commission (EC) inspection team.

The city’s People’s Committee instructed coastal localities and Con Dao Special Zone to closely monitor weather updates, storms, and tropical depressions, ensuring timely communication so fishermen can respond proactively and minimize risks. Local governments were also encouraged to maintain and expand communication models such as “Breakfast with fishermen” and “Morning coffee with fishermen” to listen and understand fishermen’s concerns, and raise awareness of IUU regulations—discouraging illegal fishing in foreign waters.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment was assigned to review, classify, and issue licenses for fishing vessels meeting operational standards. It must also compile and strictly manage lists of unqualified vessels, prohibiting them from operating or storing fishing gear onboard. This review and licensing process is to be completed by October 2025.

The Department of Construction, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, will study dredging projects for river mouths and estuaries to facilitate safe vessel movement. Meanwhile, the Department of Finance was directed to prioritize funding for storm shelter anchorage zones, fishing ports, and logistics service facilities, ensuring adequate support for fishermen.

The city also called on the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and the media, to intensify information campaigns on IUU regulations among coastal communities—enhancing legal compliance and preserving the city’s achievements in combating illegal fishing. These efforts aim to help Vietnam lift the EC’s “yellow card” warning in the near future.

Earlier, on October 20, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh led an interagency inspection team under Plan No. 78/KH-UBND to Cat Lo Fishing Port in Phuoc Thang Ward and Incomap Fishing Port in Vung Tau Ward where they conducted on-site checks and boarded inspection vessels to assess fisherman’s compliance with maritime regulations.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan