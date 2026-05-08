Ho Chi Minh City conducts thematic inspections of 100 projects

On May 6 and 7, the Inspectorate of Ho Chi Minh City established six inspection teams and one audit team to conduct thematic inspections and audit on 100 prolonged and stagnant projects across the city.

The Inspectorate of Ho Chi Minh City establish six inspection teams and one audit team to conduct thematic inspections and audit on 100 prolonged and stagnant projects across the city. (Photo: SGGP)

These 100 projects are part of a broader list of 838 delayed projects that the city has been reviewing and directing solutions for under Plan No. 34.

At the announcement ceremony held on May 7, Ms. Le Thi Thanh Tra, Head of the Division of Supervision, Appraisal, Monitoring, Follow-up, and Post-Inspection Handling under the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, stated that the team will examine the responsibilities of agencies, organizations, individuals, and project investors in implementing 15 inspection conclusions concerning 26 projects facing difficulties and prolonged backlogs.

The scope of the inspection covers the period from the issuance of the inspection conclusions to the present, with the objective of assessing compliance levels, implementation progress, and emerging obstacles during execution.

According to the plan, the inspection will be conducted from May 5 to June 5.

Ms. Le Thi Thanh Tra, Head of the Division of Supervision, Appraisal, Monitoring, Follow-up, and Post-Inspection Handling under the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, this thematic inspection aims to conduct a comprehensive assessment of project implementation and execution status. It seeks to identify the causes of delays and prolonged stagnation, as well as the factors leading to difficulties and obstacles, thereby determining responsibilities and recommending measures to address any violations, if any.

The teams will also propose solutions to remove existing bottlenecks and difficulties and facilitate the early commissioning and operation of the projects in order to avoid waste and inefficiency.

The inspection activities also aim to detect and promptly recommend that competent authorities address limitations and inadequacies in management mechanisms, policies, and legal regulations. This thereby contributes to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of state management, as well as preventing violations, corruption, and losses of state assets.

To ensure the progress and quality of this inspection process, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate has mobilized 175 personnel from seven specialized divisions under the agency to participate in the mission.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh