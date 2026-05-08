Can Gio voters petition for solutions to ensure stable domestic water supply

Voters in the coastal municipality of Can Gio urged National Assembly delegates on Wednesday to resolve chronic water shortages and land planning bottlenecks as major sea-reclamation projects strain local infrastructure.

Le Van Dong, a member of the National Assembly, meets voters

On the morning of May 8, the group of National Assembly (NA) deputies from Unit 7 of the HCMC NA Delegation (16th Tenure) held a meeting with voters from Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong, and Thanh An communes following the first session.

At the meeting, voter Do Thi Thuy Thuan in Can Gio Commune stated that when the Can Gio Sea Reclamation Tourism City Project was deployed, the concentration of workers in the project area became increasingly dense, creating great pressure on civil infrastructure, especially the clean water supply system. Currently, water pressure in many areas is very weak, and there are even times when people have no water to use. The voter petitioned the NA delegates to pay attention to and propose solutions to ensure a stable source of domestic water for the people.

Voters voice their ideas at the meeting

Le Quang Manh, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office, speaks at the meeting

Voter Le Van Hoa in Thanh An Commune petitioned the city to soon invest in a clean water supply system to serve the people. Currently, the local source of domestic water has not met the usage needs; the people desire an early solution to bring water pipelines from the mainland to the island commune.

Exchanging on this issue, a representative of Can Gio Water Supply Enterprise said that the water shortage situation mainly occurs in Can Gio Commune because this is an area at the end of the supply line. The enterprise is working with the project investor to regulate and limit the volume of water used for the project, prioritizing the domestic needs of the people; and proposing to expand more water storage tanks to improve service quality in the coming time.

Can Gio voters press for land rights and planning adjustments

Many voters also reflected on long-standing difficulties and obstacles related to planning and land. Voter Nguyen Thi Tam from Can Gio Commune petitioned functional agencies to soon consider granting land use right certificates to the right households belonging to Project 1280, helping people stabilize their lives and feel secure in production.

Voter Le Hong Phuc, residing in Thanh An Commune, requested a review to remove the Phu Loi Island area from the protection forest planning boundaries to create favorable conditions for people to stabilize their lives and develop production.

Voter Le Kim Lien from An Thoi Dong Commune reported that according to the provisions of the 2013 Land Law and the amended 2024 Land Law, for land areas exceeding the agricultural quota, residents currently cannot extend usage, transfer, donate, or borrow bank capital, causing significant difficulties in daily life and production. The voter requested National Assembly (NA) delegates to petition the National Assembly and the Government to soon issue guidance to resolve these issues.

On behalf of the delegates, Le Quang Manh, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office, stated that following the administrative reorganization, HCMC is facing new development opportunities with a larger scale and wider space, expected to become a new growth pole.

Furthermore, at the end of 2025, the National Assembly issued Resolution 260, which opened up much room for HCMC’s development, contributing to removing infrastructure bottlenecks. Many large-scale projects have commenced or broken ground. If the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project is implemented synchronously with connected transport systems, the socio-economic appearance of the area will change dramatically. The development process will inevitably generate certain impacts on people's lives, requiring all levels of government to monitor and handle them promptly. The NA Delegation will strengthen supervision of government activities, especially regarding issues arising during the implementation of major projects.

Regarding the petition to adjust land out of the protection forest boundaries, the delegate requested that HCMC coordinate with ministries and agencies to conduct a comprehensive review during the re-planning process, clearly defining boundaries to avoid affecting residents' interests.

NA Secretary General Le Quang Manh also noted that when the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment approved the National Target Program, it developed a component to support residents living in special-use forest areas to relocate to new places to stabilize their lives. Therefore, the HCMC NA Delegation will continue to petition for the city to have more mechanisms and financial resources to support people during this process.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan