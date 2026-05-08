HCMC calls for accelerating progress of six major projects in Phu An Ward

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

On May 7, a working delegation led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh, held a working session with the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Phu An Ward to review socio-economic development and Party building efforts, as well as to address difficulties and consider local proposals and recommendations.

According to the report, in the first quarter of 2026, the socio-economic situation in Phu An Ward remained stable, with several positive indicators. The locality is currently home to 729 enterprises, 1,607 business households, and 2,755 individual household businesses operating effectively, contributing to economic growth and job creation for local residents.

Regarding urban development orientation, Phu An Ward is implementing six key urban development projects with a total area of approximately 1,650 hectares and an estimated total investment capital of around VND260 trillion (US$10 billion). These projects are of significant importance in promoting urbanization, improving infrastructure quality, and enhancing the overall urban landscape of the area.

These include major projects such as Dong An Tay Urban Area, Tay An Tay, Tay Phu An, the Tan An 1A and 1B New Urban Area, and Urban Development Zone No. 6.

According to the leadership of Phu An Ward, several projects are currently facing obstacles related to land valuation, investor selection, and delegation mechanisms.

The leaders of Phu An Ward report at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

For the Dong An Tay Urban Area project, the local authority has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment provide early guidance on the application of land valuation certificates in accordance with the new regulations.

For the Tan An 1A and 1B New Urban Area project, the Ward People’s Committee has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee soon delegate authority to the Chairperson of the Ward People’s Committee to approve bidding documents. In addition, it requested a change in the investor selection method from a “one-stage, two document bags” process to a “one-stage, one document bag” process in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Bidding.

Phu An Ward has proposed an increase in the number of civil servants, as the actual population has risen to over 56,000 people, significantly higher than at the time when staffing quotas were previously assigned.

The locality has also recommended the early issuance of a list of job positions within the Party and mass organizations and a review of appropriate policies for non-professional personnel currently working at the grassroots level.

The People’s Committee of Phu An Ward has also proposed the investment and construction of the Phu An Ward Public Administration Center in a centralized and synchronized manner, aiming to meet administrative reform requirements and better serve residents following the administrative reorganization.

In addition, the ward has suggested upgrading and expanding Road DH609, which is approximately 6 kilometers in length, with an estimated total investment of VND1.6 trillion to strengthen infrastructure connectivity and support urban development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In his concluding remarks at the working session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh highly appreciated the results achieved by Phu An Ward in the first four months of 2026.

Regarding the six key urban development projects in the area, he noted that these are large-scale projects of significant importance in transforming the urban landscape and promoting socio-economic development in the locality. He requested that the ward continue to closely coordinate with investors, relevant departments, and agencies, as well as Tay Nam Ward, in order to accelerate the implementation progress of these projects.

Regarding the proposal to increase staffing and arrange job positions for non-professional personnel, he stated that the locality should continue to monitor and closely follow the guidance of the central authorities and the city in order to ensure implementation in accordance with applicable regulations.

By Tam Trang, Duy Tran—Translated by Kim Khanh