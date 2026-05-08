Ho Chi Minh City moves to support street vendor relocation

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are stepping up efforts to manage sidewalk encroachment while supporting street vendors through designated trading areas and new business models.

On the afternoon of May 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event was chaired by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Ho Duc Thien, Deputy Head of the Administrative Management Police Department for Social Order (PC06) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, authorities have maintained regular patrols, inspections, public awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts since launching a citywide campaign against illegal sidewalk and roadway encroachment on January 16.

Lieutenant Colonel Ho Duc Thien

Police forces have conducted more than 24,000 patrols and inspections and issued penalties in over 33,000 violation cases, with total fines amounting to nearly VND20 billion (US$760,411). Enforcement has primarily targeted large-scale encroachment cases, causing serious traffic obstruction.

For small-scale vendors and street hawkers, authorities have prioritized reminders and guidance on arranging goods neatly before applying penalties.

In the coming period, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security will continue to coordinate with departments, agencies, and local authorities to develop livelihood support solutions for affected residents. Proposed measures include planning alternative business areas and reviewing and establishing night markets, pedestrian streets, and centralized commercial zones to help street vendors transition to managed business locations.

At the press conference, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center Tran Quang Thai said that after nearly one year of implementing administrative reform measures linked to digital government development, the city has seen clear improvements in the handling of administrative procedures toward greater modernization and transparency.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center Tran Quang Thai

The effectiveness of digital transformation is reflected in the city’s administrative processing data. Ho Chi Minh City received more than 4.28 million administrative applications, of which over 3.26 million, approximately 76 percent, were submitted online.

Public and business satisfaction rates have also remained high. According to the Government’s Public Service Index, the city achieved a satisfaction rate of 90.44 percent in late 2025 and reached 100 percent during the first months of 2026.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong