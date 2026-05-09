HCMC targets 104,000 new household health insurance participants in May

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Security has set a target for May to enroll an additional 7,000 participants in voluntary social insurance and 104,000 participants in household health insurance citywide.

Ho Chi Minh City Social Security staff members provide residents with information on voluntary social insurance and household health insurance policies. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 9, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Security, in coordination with PetroVietnam Insurance Corporation (PVI), launched a campaign and mobilization drive in response to the month-long initiative promoting universal social insurance coverage.

The campaign aims to further disseminate policies on voluntary social insurance and household health insurance to residential communities, helping residents better understand the rights and benefits of participating in these schemes, thereby encouraging them to proactively join on a voluntary basis.

Under the theme “Social Insurance—A Lifelong Pillar of Social Security,” the campaign conveys a range of meaningful messages, including "Social insurance and health insurance are key pillars of the social security system”; “sustainable social security begins with participation in social and health insurance”; and “monthly pensions provide a stable source of income in old age.”

Ho Chi Minh City Social Security launches a communication campaign in response to the month-long drive promoting universal social insurance coverage. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the launch ceremony, local social security agencies, in coordination with organizations supporting participant development, simultaneously rolled out direct communication activities, including conferences and small-group consultation sessions at residential areas, neighborhood groups, traditional markets, and other crowded public venues. These efforts aim to bring social security policies closer to each locality and resident practically and effectively.

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Security has set a target for organizations supporting participant development across Ho Chi Minh City to enroll an additional 7,000 participants in voluntary social insurance and 104,000 participants in household health insurance in May 2026.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh