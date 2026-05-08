City leaders visit pioneering medical innovator on occasion of Vietnam S&T Day

On the occasion of Vietnam Science and Technology and Innovation Day (May 18), Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long led a delegation to visit Dr. Pham Thi Kim Loan, founder of Gia Thai Doctor Loan Science and Technology Company.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long (the fourth from the right) presents a gift from the city to Dr. Pham Thi Kim Loan. (Photo: Quang Huy)

Born in 1962, Dr. Pham Thi Kim Loan graduated from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy in 1987. After serving as a pediatrician and head of an emergency department, she shifted her focus to intensive research on spinal treatment solutions. As the founder of Gia Thai Doctor Loan, she holds 252 patents and utility solutions protected in over 60 countries. In 2025, the Vietnam Patent Association honored her as an "International Patent Knight." Between 2015 and 2025 alone, she was granted 183 exclusive patents globally, with many of her spinal protection inventions successfully commercialized both domestically and internationally.

During the visit, Deputy Head Nguyen Viet Long extended his best wishes to the doctor and her family. He highlighted that Ho Chi Minh City is proactively implementing Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on September 9, 2025, regarding breakthrough solutions to enhance public healthcare. In 2025, the city passed 25 resolutions related to health and social welfare, creating a robust legal framework for medical development and community care.

Mr. Long expressed his confidence that the contributions of Dr. Pham Thi Kim Loan and her company will continue to strengthen the city's healthcare system, meeting the public's growing expectations for high-quality medical services.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan