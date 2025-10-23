Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with Canada across key sectors

Ho Chi Minh City is deepening its partnership with Canada to promote sustainable development and innovation across multiple fields.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents a souvenir to new Canadian Ambassador Jim Nickel

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel.

During the meeting, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out key initiatives aimed at becoming a leading regional hub for economics, finance, science, and technology. The city seeks to enhance cooperation with Canada in various fields, including high-quality workforce training, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, and industrial production and processing.

The Chairman also expressed a desire to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and organize more cultural events between the two sides.

Ambassador Jim Nickel noted that on October 26, the Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Canada are expected to meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit to discuss further measures for advancing bilateral relations. He welcomed the cooperation proposals from Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership and affirmed that Canada stands ready to collaborate closely with the city in areas where both sides share mutual strengths and interests.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan