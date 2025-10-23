Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with Canada across key sectors

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is deepening its partnership with Canada to promote sustainable development and innovation across multiple fields.

duoc-1.gif
Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents a souvenir to new Canadian Ambassador Jim Nickel

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel.

During the meeting, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out key initiatives aimed at becoming a leading regional hub for economics, finance, science, and technology. The city seeks to enhance cooperation with Canada in various fields, including high-quality workforce training, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, and industrial production and processing.

The Chairman also expressed a desire to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and organize more cultural events between the two sides.

Ambassador Jim Nickel noted that on October 26, the Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Canada are expected to meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit to discuss further measures for advancing bilateral relations. He welcomed the cooperation proposals from Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership and affirmed that Canada stands ready to collaborate closely with the city in areas where both sides share mutual strengths and interests.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc high-quality workforce training renewable energy wastewater treatment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn