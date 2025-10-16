Ho Chi Minh City steps up AI application in managing key transportation projects

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, has directed relevant agencies to implement artificial intelligence (AI), applications at selected ongoing construction projects.

Ho Chi Minh City will implement AI in managing key transportation projects. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to advance the development of a smart, modern, and safe urban area.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City will pilot the application of AI in construction management and supervision at the An Phu and Tan Van interchanges. The city’s Digital Transformation Center will coordinate with the Department of Construction, project management boards, and contractors to integrate and analyze data from multiple sources, including surveillance cameras, traffic systems, and BIM/GIS databases, to assess construction progress and quality, monitor workplace safety, and enable early detection and warnings of potential traffic congestion.

Following the pilot phase, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center will propose a plan to scale up AI applications across other infrastructure projects, underscoring the city’s commitment to digital transformation and its ambition to be a pioneer in smart urban management.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate in reporting the implementation results while also developing a comprehensive Project Management Software to be applied across all key projects through 2030. The completed plan is expected to be submitted to the city’s People’s Committee by November 2025.

Project Management Boards and contractors have been instructed to fully share data with the Digital Transformation Center and strictly comply with regulations on the application of BIM in construction investment management.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, emphasized that the application of AI represents a strategic move to enhance productivity, transparency, and the efficiency of public investment, aiming to transform Ho Chi Minh City into a modern, smart, and sustainable urban center.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh