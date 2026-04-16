Ho Chi Minh City, South Korea move to deepen bilateral cooperation

On April 16, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for the South Korean Consul General in the city, Mr. Jung Jung Tae, to discuss further strengthening ties between the two sides.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Mr. Jung Jung Tae, South Korean Consul General in the city on April 16. (Photo: SGGP)

During the reception, Mr. Jung Jung Tae lauded the dynamic growth of the Southern region, with Ho Chi Minh City serving as the region's economic engine. He noted that the city’s political stability and transparent investment policies have established it as an ideal hub for South Korean capital.

Currently, the Southern region hosts a vibrant community of approximately 5,000 South Korean enterprises, supported by a resident population of over 80,000 South Korean expatriates. The Consul General expressed his hope that municipal authorities would continue to provide timely support and a favorable environment, enabling businesses to confidently expand their operations in the coming years.

On behalf of the city's leadership, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang affirmed that the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and South Korea is currently at its all-time high, spanning a broad spectrum of cooperation from cultural exchange to economic integration. He noted that South Korean investors and enterprises have not only been vital contributors to the city's economic trajectory but have also left a profound socio-cultural imprint on the metropolis.

Looking ahead to the upcoming state visit by the South Korean President in May, Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized the shared responsibility of both sides to materialize high-level commitments and further solidify this pivotal partnership.

Closing the session, the City Party Chief expressed his appreciation for the productive dialogue with Consul General Jung Jung Tae. He reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritizing and facilitating the sustainable growth of South Korean partners within the metropolis.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Mr. Jung Jung Tae, South Korean Consul General in the city on April 16. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) offers a gift to Mr. Jung Jung Tae. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the reception. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh