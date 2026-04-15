HCMC promotes digital technologies to tackle traffic congestion, pollution

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up the use of digital technologies, big data and shared platforms to address pressing urban challenges, including traffic congestion, flooding and environmental pollution.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has called for stronger application of digital technologies, big data and shared digital platforms to effectively resolve urgent issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution and the development of a “civilized, drug-free city.”

The directive was outlined in Directive No. 10-CT/TU, recently issued by the city’s Party Committee, focusing on enhancing leadership and implementation of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation goals across Ho Chi Minh City.

The directive requires Party committees, agencies and organizations at all levels to strictly follow the principle of “breakthrough action, measurable outcomes,” shifting from plan-based approaches to results-oriented implementation. Leaders are expected to take direct responsibility for oversight, inspection and timely resolution of challenges.

Authorities are also tasked with regularly updating action plans based on new directives, ensuring clarity in responsibilities, timelines, deliverables and accountability.

Besides, the city will prioritize sufficient and timely allocation of resources to achieve its science, technology, innovation and digital transformation targets. The results of digital application and transformation will serve as key criteria in evaluating performance, emulation rankings, commendations and personnel appointments.

The directive emphasizes the development of practical digital applications and products that directly serve socio-economic development and meet the needs of citizens and businesses. Public and business satisfaction is the ultimate benchmark, the directive says, urging results-oriented action.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, chairs the working session of the Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City is also accelerating digital transformation alongside administrative reform and organizational streamlining, improving the efficiency of its two-tier local government system, reducing administrative procedures and expanding online public services.

By the end of 2026, the city aims to cut 30–50 percent of costs related to office supplies, printing, document delivery and physical storage. These cost reductions, along with the effective use of digital data and platforms, will be key indicators in evaluating the performance of agencies and units.

Agency and local heads will be responsible for cybersecurity, data protection, and safeguarding state secrets, with these results included in annual evaluations of organizations and personnel.

The directive further calls for strict measures to prevent waste, identifying and addressing risks from the early stages of investment planning, and avoiding losses in financial resources, assets and development opportunities.

Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, speaks at a working session of the Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the same time, the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee is tasked with promoting digital transformation and innovation in state operations, enhancing governance efficiency and state management across sectors, while ensuring national defense and security.

Key priorities include leveraging digital technologies and big data to reduce traffic congestion, mitigate flooding, control environmental pollution, and support the development of a modern, drug-free urban environment.

The city will continue to streamline administrative procedures and fully expand online public services, guided by the principle that government performance is measured by citizen and business satisfaction.

Mass organizations, including the Vietnam Fatherland Front at city and grassroots levels, are encouraged to promote digital literacy movements such as “digital literacy for all” and “digital neighborhoods,” while strengthening the role of community digital technology teams.

Party-building bodies and local Party units are also tasked with developing and effectively utilizing specialized databases, ensuring data is “accurate, sufficient, clean, up-to-date, unified and shared,” thereby improving advisory work, forecasting and governance.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong