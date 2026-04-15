Saigon Ward proposes additional staffing for Party affairs

On April 14, a delegation from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee conducted a field survey in Saigon Ward to review grassroots Party leadership and organizational activities.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, examined the leadership and direction exercised by commune-level Party committees over the operations of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, socio-political organizations, and mass associations. The survey also covered the performance of part-time personnel as well as Party-building efforts and the development of Party organizations within enterprises in Saigon Ward.

Saigon Ward currently has 127 subordinate Party organizations with more than 11,000 Party members. At present, 34 part-time personnel in the ward are required to cease their duties from May 31. Meanwhile, staff in charge of political and ideological work, mass mobilization, communications, and education are facing considerable pressure, handling over 400 tasks with only one department head and one officer assigned.

In light of these challenges, the ward has proposed increasing staffing for the Party Building Commission to better meet operational requirements and assigned responsibilities.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In her concluding remarks, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, expressed her understanding of the difficulties encountered by Saigon Ward, which has the largest number of Party organizations and Party members in the city. The ward is also required to maintain regular coordination with municipal departments and agencies to ensure security and social order.

In the context of streamlining the organizational apparatus, where each cadre is tasked with multiple responsibilities, she urged the ward to intensify training, retraining, and professional capacity-building for its officials, ensuring alignment with the specific characteristics of the locality.

Regarding the proposal to increase staffing for the Party Building Commission, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet assigned the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to study and advise on appropriate support measures for the locality.

Saigon Ward was also requested to proactively develop an action program to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. As a central urban area, the ward must place particular emphasis on the objective of building a drug-free locality.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh