HCMC requires transparency in revenue from shared areas in apartment buildings

A new regulation in Ho Chi Minh City mandates full disclosure of revenue generated from shared spaces in apartment buildings.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has signed Decision No. 19/2026 on the management and use of apartment buildings across Ho Chi Minh City. The regulation will take effect from April 25.

Under the decision, developers must provide detailed layout plans of parking areas when handing over documentation, clearly distinguishing shared ownership spaces, car parking zones, and public parking areas.

Ownership of parking spaces will be determined based on apartment sale or lease-purchase contracts, or through separate agreements, ensuring compliance with civil contract regulations.

The exploitation of shared areas within apartment buildings must be decided by the apartment building conference, including approval of service types, locations and sizes of exploitable areas, duration and forms of operation.

The Sonadezi Huu Phuoc social housing project in Ngai Giao Commune, Ho Chi Minh City has recently been completed. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Based on these approved plans, the building management board will organize the use of shared areas in a transparent manner. Revenue generated from such activities, along with interest from maintenance funds, after deducting valid expenses, must be deposited into the maintenance fund account and used for maintaining shared facilities.

The city authorities have also tasked the municipal Department of Agriulture and Environment with coordinating with housing management agencies to provide information related to ownership certificates issued to domestic individuals and organizations, overseas Vietnamese and foreign entities.

In addition, the department is responsible for addressing obstacles and accelerating the issuance of home ownership and land use right certificates (pink and red books) for apartment buyers and other areas within residential buildings across the city.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong