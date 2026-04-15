Nearly US$5 billion to be invested in building Can Gio Int'l Transshipment Port

The People’s Committee of HCMC has issued a decision approving the investor for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project, a large-scale maritime infrastructure development with an estimated investment of nearly US$5 billion.

Perspective rendering of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port

The project is regarded as one of the key strategic initiatives for the Southern region.

Accordingly, the investor is a consortium comprising Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), Saigon Port Joint Stock Company, and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A. (a member of Mediterranean Shipping Company—MSC). In terms of capital contribution, Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A. holds a 49 percent stake, VIMC holds 36 percent, and Saigon Port holds 15 percent.

The project has a total investment of over VND128,872 billion (nearly US$5 billion). It covers approximately 571 hectares, with the main berth system expected to extend for 7.5 kilometers. The project aims to develop an international container transshipment port integrated with logistics services.

According to the plan, the port’s designed capacity is expected to reach approximately 4.8 million TEUs by 2030, increasing to 16.9 million TEUs by 2047. In Phase 1 (up to 2030), at least two berths will be completed, capable of accommodating container vessels of up to 250,000 tons.

Phase 2 will continue with the full completion of the project within 20 years from the date of site handover. The project has an operational term of 50 years.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee requires that the investor shall not transfer the project within the first 10 years and must ensure a minimum disbursement of VND50,000 billion (US$1.9 billion) during this period.

According to the plan, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project is being prepared for launch, with the announcement of strategic partners and a groundbreaking ceremony expected to take place on April 30. It is one of three key seaport projects to be implemented by Ho Chi Minh City on this occasion.

In addition, the Cai Mep Gemadept – Terminal Link Port project (Phase 2), with a total investment of over VND8,361 billion (US$317.5 million), is scheduled to break ground on April 17, adding new berth and barge terminal facilities. Meanwhile, the Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port project (Phase 1) is also set to commence construction before April 30, covering an area of 351.2 hectares with a total investment of approximately VND14,867 billion (US$4.4 million).

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh