Authorities hear fishermen’s concerns to shape support measures

At the “Listening to Fishermen’s Voices” program in Long Hai Commune, local leaders engaged directly with coastal fishermen to understand their challenges and pledged targeted solutions to stabilize livelihoods and sustain maritime activities.

Facing soaring fuel prices and declining fishing grounds, fishermen urge authorities to deliver timely support to help sustain their livelihoods and keep them at sea.

In light of the rising fuel prices, unstable market conditions, and diminishing fishing grounds, fishermen from coastal communes have candidly presented numerous requests during the program "Listening to Fishermen's Voices," seeking timely assistance to stabilize their livelihoods and continue their maritime activities.

The event took place yesterday morning in Long Hai Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, attended by leaders of the city's Farmers' Association, local authorities from coastal areas, and a large number of fishermen from Long Hai, Phuoc Hai, and Binh Chau communes. This occasion allowed relevant authorities to directly understand the sentiments and aspirations of the fishermen, thereby guiding the development of appropriate support solutions in the near future.

Nguyen Thanh Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association, speaks at the meeting

During the program, Nguyen Thanh Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association, expressed that the city government is aware of the challenges faced by fishermen, particularly the high fuel prices amidst fluctuating seafood prices. According to Chairman Nguyen Thanh Trung, various levels and sectors will continue to collaborate in supporting fishermen while enhancing product consumption connections to mitigate the pressure from middlemen on pricing.

In the upcoming period, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association will act as a bridge, consolidating fishermen's requests to report to the relevant authorities; simultaneously, it will implement solutions such as facilitating access to preferential loans, encouraging the upgrading of fishing vessels, improving extraction productivity, and establishing stable consumption linkages. For households unable to continue fishing, the Association will guide them in transitioning to alternative livelihoods to ensure long-term stability.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan