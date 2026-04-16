Ho Chi Minh City

10th Infantry Regiment marks 60th anniversary of its establishment

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command held a ceremony on April 15 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the 10th Infantry Regiment (April 15, 1966 –2026).

The event aims to honor its longstanding contributions and combat achievements.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Tan Linh, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7, praised the regiment’s outstanding achievements over the past six decades. He also urged the unit to maintain readiness in all situations, avoid passivity or surprise, and continuously improve training quality.

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Major General Pham Nhu Quan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, presents the traditional flag of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to the 10th Infantry Regiment.

On April 15, 1966, at the Rung Sac (Sac Forest) base, Rung Sac Special Forces Unit 10, which later became Infantry Regiment 10 under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, was established.

Throughout its history, the regiment participated in 740 large and small battles; sank or destroyed 356 warships, 133 large transport vessels, and set fire to 145 other ships.

The unit also shot down 29 helicopters, destroyed a 105mm artillery position, and eliminated numerous enemy depots and key strategic targets of the enemy.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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founding anniversary the 10th Infantry Regiment the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Rung Sac Special Forces Unit 10

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