10th Infantry Regiment marks 60th anniversary of its establishment

The event aims to honor its longstanding contributions and combat achievements.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Tan Linh, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7, praised the regiment’s outstanding achievements over the past six decades. He also urged the unit to maintain readiness in all situations, avoid passivity or surprise, and continuously improve training quality.

On April 15, 1966, at the Rung Sac (Sac Forest) base, Rung Sac Special Forces Unit 10, which later became Infantry Regiment 10 under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, was established.

Throughout its history, the regiment participated in 740 large and small battles; sank or destroyed 356 warships, 133 large transport vessels, and set fire to 145 other ships.

The unit also shot down 29 helicopters, destroyed a 105mm artillery position, and eliminated numerous enemy depots and key strategic targets of the enemy.