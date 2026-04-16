Ho Chi Minh City seeks to bolster comprehensive cooperation with France

On April 16, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for Mr. Etienne Ranaivoson, the newly appointed French Consul General, who paid a courtesy call upon beginning his mission in the city.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Mr. Etienne Ranaivoson, the newly appointed French Consul General in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang extended his congratulations to Mr. Ranaivoson on his new role. He expressed his firm confidence that the Consul General’s tenure would be marked by significant milestones, further strengthening the Vietnam-France Strategic Partnership as a whole and deepening the specific ties between Ho Chi Minh City and France.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang highly commended the proposed cooperation framework outlined by the French Consul General for his upcoming tenure. The City Party Chief emphasized that Mr. Ranaivoson’s specific proposals—particularly in education, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation—align closely with the city’s strategic development goals.

The municipal leadership expressed their hope that the Consul General would serve as a vital bridge, coordinating effectively with city departments to launch tangible initiatives. Such efforts aim to materialize the high-level consensus reached by top leaders and further solidify the comprehensive partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and its French counterparts.

Consul General Etienne Ranaivoson highlighted that his primary objective is to translate the comprehensive strategic partnership into actionable projects, particularly as Ho Chi Minh City evolves into a dynamic modern megacity.

The French diplomat underscored expectations for expanding Franco-Vietnamese training programs and increasing investment in sectors where France holds a competitive edge, and the city shows growing demand. Key areas of focus include high-end hospitality management and the luxury goods industry.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Mr. Etienne Ranaivoson. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) presents a gift to Mr. Etienne Ranaivoson. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the reception. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh