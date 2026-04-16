HCMC reviews planning adjustments to accelerate renovation of old buildings

Ho Chi Minh City has directed relevant agencies and local authorities to review and adjust urban planning in order to speed up the renovation and reconstruction of deteriorating and unsafe old apartment buildings across the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has signed and conveyed the directive of the Chairman of the City People’s Committee regarding the review and adjustment of urban planning to implement the program on renovating old, damaged and deteriorated apartment buildings in the city.

Bui Vien apartment building in Ben Thanh Ward (Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

Accordingly, ward-level People’s Committees were assigned to proactively review and assess existing planning schemes, and consider organizing the preparation, appraisal, approval and public announcement of localized adjustments to subdivision plans for each apartment building site.

The municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has been tasked to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction in reviewing proposals from ward authorities regarding overall adjustments to subdivision planning. These will then be submitted to the City People’s Committee for inclusion in the list of comprehensive planning adjustments, serving as a condition for project implementation in accordance with regulations.

Previously, the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture reported to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the results of reviewing urban planning adjustments for the renovation program.

According to the report, Ho Chi Minh City currently has 16 Grade D apartment projects, classified as dangerous and severely deteriorated; 13 old apartment buildings that are not classified as Grade D but have significantly degraded; and ten apartment complexes built before 1975 that have not yet been relocated or urgently demolished.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong