Department proposes retaining parking site of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has proposed continuing the operation of parking areas serving HCMC Book Street.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has proposed continuing the operation of parking areas serving the Book Street, alongside measures to improve management and ensure better urban order, pedestrian access and aesthetics.

The sidewalk parking area on Hai Ba Trung Street, a section from Nguyen Van Binh Street to Le Duan Street, serves readers visiting the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

As of April 15, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sport chaired a working session with relevant agencies to address operational issues at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, focusing on the organization of the parking areas for readers and visitors.

In his remarks at the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi proposed continuing the operation of the parking lots to meet actual demand.

In particular, the parking area at Cong Xa Paris and Hai Ba Trung Street has been assessed as being well-organized, compliant with current regulations and ensuring urban order and aesthetics.

The department’s leader emphasized that parking arrangements must ensure sufficient space for pedestrians, avoid affecting mural artworks, and be neatly organized in harmony with the central urban landscape.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has been assigned to take the lead in coordination with Saigon Ward authorities and relevant agencies to review and adjust the parking layout plan, aiming to balance parking demand with requirements for security, order and urban aesthetics.

Local authorities expressed support for maintaining parking services of the Book Street and proposed assigning the Youth Volunteer Force to manage parking operations.

According to the management company of the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, current parking areas are well organized with dedicated pedestrian pathways, while also strengthening management to ensure security and protect artistic installations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports also recommended that the management company of the City Book Street actively coordinate with the Youth Volunteer Force to improve parking management, thereby enhancing visitors’ experience at this distinctive cultural space of the city.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong