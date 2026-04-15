Ho Chi Minh City, Slovakia establish new growth corridor

The Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum highlighted efforts to strengthen ties and build a new growth corridor between Europe and Southeast Asia.

As part of activities welcoming the official visit of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Vietnam, the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum took place on the morning of April 15 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The forum was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh; Slovak Minister of Culture Martina Simkovicova; Slovak Deputy Minister of Economy Vladimir Simonak, along with representatives from more than 100 businesses from both countries.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City, as one of Vietnam’s most dynamic economic centers, is entering a new phase of development. The city is developing an international financial hub, accelerating its AI and semiconductor ecosystem, and rapidly expanding its logistics, seaport and high-tech industrial networks, all underpinned by strong political commitment.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, speaks at the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

He added that Ho Chi Minh City is well-positioned to become a gateway for capital flows, technology transfer, governance standards and innovation models from Europe into the ASEAN market of more than 700 million people. Slovakia, as a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe, is expected to serve as a key partner in jointly establishing a new growth corridor between Europe and Southeast Asia.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City offers Slovak businesses not only a large market but also a transparent, stable and open development ecosystem ready for long-term partnership.

The city’s authorities will continue to promote institutional reforms, develop digital infrastructure, improve logistics, enhance human resource quality, and create the most favorable conditions for strategic projects to be implemented efficiently and sustainably.

At the forum, Slovak Deputy Minister of Economy Vladimir Simonak expressed his hope that more Vietnamese enterprises would visit Slovakia and experience the same warmth and hospitality that Slovak partners have consistently enjoyed in Vietnam.

Slovak Deputy Minister of Economy Vladimir Simonak speaks at the Vietnam–Slovakia Business Forum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

He also voiced confidence in expanding opportunities for businesses from both countries to explore and achieve successful investment cooperation.

The forum also provided a platform for enterprises from both sides to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss future directions for investment and collaboration.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong