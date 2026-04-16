Ho Chi Minh City enhances cooperation with Western Australia

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, received a delegation from the Australian Political Exchange Council, led by Ms. Sook Yee Lai, Acting Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia, on April 16.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong (R), receives Ms. Sook Yee Lai, Acting Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia, on April 16. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, Mr. Dang Minh Thong, on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, authorities, and people, extended a warm welcome to the delegation from the Australian Political Exchange Council on their visit to the city. He also highly appreciated the delegation’s practical activities, which contribute to enhancing mutual understanding of each country’s political system, facilitating the exchange of experience in public policy formulation, and further consolidating the foundation of the Vietnam–Australia friendship.

Following administrative consolidation, Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains friendly and cooperative relations with five Australian states, namely Queensland, Northern Territory, New South Wales, Western Australia, and Victoria. Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed his hope to work closely with Australian partners to advance more substantive and comprehensive cooperation, particularly in the context of the robust development of bilateral ties after the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Sook Yee Lai, Acting Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia, expressed her hope that the visit would further strengthen connections with Ho Chi Minh City, thereby opening up practical cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual interest, including education, culture, history, heritage, and socio-economic development.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong (R) offers a gift to Ms. Sook Yee Lai. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh