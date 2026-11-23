Thousands of visitors flocked to Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street as Ho Chi Minh City’s cultural industries took center stage during the Culture and Great Solidarity Week. The event highlighted the city’s creative economy and rich cultural heritage.

Lights, music, and crowds transformed Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street into a bustling cultural hub on the night of November 22, marking the start of "Culture and Great Solidarity Week."

Crowds walk in Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. Photo: SGGP

Organized in celebration of Vietnam Cultural Day (November 24), the festivities put a major spotlight on Ho Chi Minh City’s burgeoning cultural industries through an expansive, interactive exhibition space.

Although the official opening of the exhibits and activities was scheduled for 7:30 p.m., tens of thousands of visitors had already begun arriving at the Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street throughout the afternoon.

A standout feature of the cultural industry booths was their design, inspired by the traditional non la (Vietnamese conical hat). These spaces combined product and artwork displays with interactive, hands-on experiences.

Visitors at the booth displaying handicrafts. Photo: SGGP

Young visitors and their parents take a closer look at robotics demonstrations inside the technology exhibition booth. Photo: SGGP

Festivalgoers use their smartphones to scan QR codes and explore a digital catalog of books on display. Photo: SGGP

The section dedicated to the advertising industry was organized into thematic clusters, covering areas such as journalism, broadcasting, event management, outdoor advertising, and digital advertising.

The handicrafts zone drew steady crowds with a range of interactive and hands-on workshops. Among the most popular activities was a session on crafting traditional paper flowers, a centuries-old art form native to Hue’s Thanh Tien craft village, which attracted strong participation from young visitors.

Young people are interested in crafting traditional paper flowers. Photo: SGGP

Young people are absorbed in painting traditional non la (Vietnamese conical hat). Photo: SGGP

This was part of a broader program titled "Handcrafting Traditional Products," where participants received guidance from master artisans, distinguished craftspeople, and experts from various traditional craft villages.

The Ho Chi Minh City cultural tourism zone was also bustling with activity, featuring experiences like painting on Vietnamese conical hats and traditional fans, as well as a variety of culinary offerings, all of which proved highly popular with young visitors. Throughout the event, this area also hosted tourism information sessions, workshops on decorating passport covers, cultural exchange activities with local museums, trivia games with prizes, and explorations of Vietnamese cuisine.

Film enthusiasts packed the Cinema Space, where a rich program of features, shorts, and television series brought the city’s landscapes, people, and daily rhythm to the screen. Designed as more than a viewing gallery, the hub also spotlighted rising young directors and bridged the gap between grassroots creative ideas and industry producers, businesses, and media outlets.

Notably, at 8:00 p.m. on November 23, the cast and crew of the film Tham tu Kien: Loi nguyen hoang kim (Detective Kien: The golden curse) will hold an interactive session with the audience. On the evening of November 24, there will be similar sessions featuring the teams behind the films Bo doi sieu lay (The super goofy duo) and Trai giam hanh phuc (Happy prison).

The digital transformation pavilion focuses on three key themes such as publishing, digital transformation, and multi-platform media. In the publishing sector, the digital reading experience has been enhanced through interactive screens installed directly at the booth. In the digital transformation section, the pavilion showcases the latest technologies for AI-powered film editing and game design.

Visitors can explore a newly released collection of digital books from Vietnam Airlines, experiment with AI-driven photo printing and video creation using pre-set templates, and engage with cultural-themed games developed through AI technology.

By staff writers -Translated by Anh Quan