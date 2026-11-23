Following the merger, HCMC is embarking on an unprecedented reorganization of its developmental space, formally mapped out in the HCMC Master Plan for the 2025-2050 period with a 100-year vision recently greenlit by the HCMC People’s Committee.

The planning horizon for HCMC spans from 2025 to 2050, paired with a long-term 100-year strategic vision stretching toward about 2125. This extended framework aims to guarantee continuity, adaptability, and ample room for growth in the face of shifting economic tides, technological breakthroughs, demographic changes, climate change, and evolving urban spatial organization.

Metropolis of 27 million residents

Development roadmap

HCMC’s growth is charted across three distinct stages, reflecting a steady climb in stature from a prominent Southeast Asian metropolis to an Asian hub for economy, finance, culture, society, science and technology, and innovation, before ultimately realizing its long-term ambition of becoming a global, smart, modern, comprehensive metropolis on par with the world’s premier cities.

Per capita GRDP projected to jump nearly sevenfold from 2030 to 2075

5 Driving growth poles

5 Satellite centers

10 Development management zones

Content: Minh Phong, Tieu Ha, Ngoc Hieu

Design: Huu Vi, Mai Thu

Translation: Thanh Tam