From June 23 to November 21, 1,091 sets of remains were founded at Ho Chi Minh City' Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park, 383 with personal belongings.

The search and excavation of fallen soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Command’s K74 team widened excavation in Zone B of Le Thi Rieng Cultural Park in Hoa Hung ward on November 21, moving more than 630 cu. m of soil and recovering 30 sets of martyrs’ remains, one with personal belongings.

Thus, in the second phase of the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains at the park from October 15 to November 21, the team discovered, searched for, and recovered 360 individual sets of remains, 76 of them with personal belongings.

Across both phases from June 23 to November 21, 1,091 sets of remains were found, 383 with personal belongings. Of the total, 1,058 were recovered individually, and 33 came from eight mass grave sites, including two in Zone A and six in Zone B.

All 731 sets recovered in the first phase from June 23 to October 14 have been buried at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Remains recovered at the park are now sampled for identity verification and kept respectfully in the park’s memorial house. K74 officers and soldiers offer incense daily, and central and local delegations regularly visit to pay respects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Command said recovery work is underway with a high sense of responsibility and deep gratitude to martyrs who fell for national liberation, construction, and defense, with the goal of bringing them back to their families.

Vietnamplus