The Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan section of Metro Line 2 will share Station F5 with Metro Line 1 on Hung Vuong Street in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, and connect to Metro Line 2 at Tao Dan Station in Ben Thanh Ward.

Alignment of Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan section of Metro Line 2

Spanning approximately 33.2 kilometers, including 15.5 kilometers underground, the line comprises 24 stations, consisting of 11 elevated and 13 underground, alongside the Hiep Binh Phuoc Depot in Tam Binh and Hiep Binh wards.

Under Decision 6569/QD-UBND issued on October 3, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved the route alignment and facility locations for the project. Of the 33.2-kilometer total length, 17.7 kilometers will run on elevated viaducts and 15.5 kilometers underground, supported by the 26.8-hectare Hiep Binh Phuoc Depot.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion along vital arterial corridors, strengthen regional connectivity across the Southern Key Economic Zone, and restructure urban spaces around Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) models.

Regarding its alignment, the line starts at terminal Station C0, integrated with Station F5 of Metro Line 1 on Hung Vuong Street in Binh Duong Ward. It runs elevated along Pham Ngoc Thach Street, passes the Phuoc Kien intersection, and shifts to the right side of Binh Duong Boulevard, with Station C2 located at Thu Dau Mot Park.

Continuing south, the route crosses Ring Road 3 and passes Becamex International Hospital, the site of Station C10.

An architectural rendering of the elevated Station C8 opposite AEON Mall Binh Duong

Beyond Station C10, the line crosses National Highway 13 before transitioning underground, passing through the Vinh Phu residential area to Station C13 near the Thu Duc Wholesale Market. After crossing Ring Road 2, it passes Station C14 in front of the Hiep Binh Phuoc Depot, runs along Dua Canal through the Van Phuc Urban Area, merges into the National Highway 13 corridor, and crosses Ong Dau Bridge to reach Station C17.

In its final stretch, the line tunnels beneath the Saigon River, following Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street through the Dai Liet Si (War Martyrs' Monument) intersection, Bach Dang three-way junction, and Hang Xanh intersection. It then turns onto Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, crosses the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal, passes the Hoa Lu Sports Center, and terminates at Station C23 in Tao Dan Park in Ben Thanh Ward, where it links directly with the Tao Dan Station of the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line 2.

The elevated stations will feature iconic architectural designs integrated with pedestrian overpasses linking nearby residential areas and commercial centers, while trains on the line will operate under full automation.

An architectural rendering of the elevated Station C2 at Thu Dau Mot Park.

The elevated Station C10 in front of Becamex International Hospital

An architectural rendering of an underground station on Metro Line 2's Thu Dau Mot – Tao Dan section

By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh