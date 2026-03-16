Gov't orders appraisal of investment policy for nuclear power project

Under the resolution, the Ministry of Finance will continue to lead the appraisal process as assigned by the Prime Minister in Notice No. 21/TB-VPCP.

Under the resolution, the Ministry of Finance will continue to lead the appraisal process, with the Minister of Finance serving as chairman of the appraisal council for the pre-feasibility study report of the project’s adjusted investment policy, as assigned by the Prime Minister in Notice No. 21/TB-VPCP dated January 11, 2026.

The area planned for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project. Photo: SGGP/ Hieu Giang

The Government has issued Resolution No. 46/NQ-CP on the appraisal of the revised investment policy for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power project.

Under the resolution, the Ministry of Finance will continue to lead the appraisal process, with the Minister of Finance serving as chairman of the appraisal council for the pre-feasibility study report of the project’s adjusted investment policy, as assigned by the Prime Minister in Notice No. 21/TB-VPCP dated January 11, 2026.

The ministry is tasked with urgently proposing the establishment of the appraisal council for the project's adjusted investment policy in accordance with regulations. The council will conduct the appraisal and submit the results to the Government for consideration, while completing documents for submission to the National Assembly at its first session of the 16th tenure in April 2026.

Earlier, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security to 2030 with a vision to 2045, which emphasises that energy development must stay one step ahead to meet the country’s socio-economic, defence and security needs while improving living standards.

The resolution also calls for the accelerated implementation of the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power projects with appropriate partners to ensure Vietnam’s highest interests, taking into account previous agreements, with the plants expected to come into operation during the 2030–2035 period.

VNA