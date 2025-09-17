Ho Chi Minh City reviews land planning for int'l financial center development

The Office of the HCMC Party Committee issued a statement conveying the conclusions of Secretary Tran Luu Quang following a meeting of the Steering Committee for the Development of the city's International Financial Center on September 16.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, chairs a hybrid meeting of the Steering Committee for the Development of the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center on September 10. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the official statement, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has been tasked with urgently reviewing and finalizing the detailed planning for the designated 898-hectare area earmarked for the development of the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center, in line with National Assembly Resolution No. 222.

Regarding personnel for the center, relevant agencies are to propose the establishment of an advisory group under the Steering Committee. This advisory group should be streamlined in structure while ensuring diversity in expertise and sectoral representation. During its operations, the group may invite additional subject-matter experts as needed. All members must be proficient in English and possess in-depth knowledge of finance.

In addition, relevant agencies and units are instructed to proactively collaborate with central government bodies to propose the completion of the legal framework, institutional mechanisms, and policies for the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center.

Earlier, on September 10, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, chaired a hybrid meeting of the Steering Committee for the Development of the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center. The session was held both in person and online, with connections to the Ministry of Finance and the Central Policy and Strategy Committee.

During the meeting, experts and leaders from various departments, the Ministry of Finance, and the Central Policy and Strategy Committee contributed their insights on institutional frameworks, organizational structures, infrastructure, and human resources to support the establishment and development of the Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center. They also provided feedback on the draft decree regarding the establishment of the International Financial Center in Vietnam.

By Le Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh