Ho Chi Minh City reroutes downtown traffic for book street festival on Tet

The Road-Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Police announced that traffic on the main routes in HCMC will be adjusted for the organization of the annual Book Street Festival 2025.

The Road-Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Police will reroutes downtown traffic for festivals on Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, road users can travel on Le Loi Street or on parallel and adjacent streets such as Ham Nghi and Le Thanh Ton to avoid traveling on Le Loi Street during peak hours from midnight on January 15 to 6 a.m. on February 4. Streets crossing Le Loi Street, including Pasteur, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, and Phan Boi Chau, will continue to operate normally.

Ho Chi Minh City’s annual Book Street Festival 2025 during the Tet holidays will open to the public from January 27 to February 2 (the 28th day of the last month—the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

This year’s event, themed “Non song gam hoa, vui xuan thai hoa” (A prosperous and happy country—a joyful and peaceful spring), will be held on a road section on Le Loi Street, from Nguyen Hue Street to Quach Thi Trang Roundabout in front of the Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

Over the past years, the Tet Book Street Festival has become a familiar and unique reading cultural event symbolizing the Tet culture of Ho Chi Minh City during the Lunar New Year.

By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh