Ho Chi Minh City regulates traffic for National Day firework performances

To ensure safety and smooth access for residents enjoying fireworks on National Day, Ho Chi Minh City will impose temporary traffic bans on several streets from 7:30 p.m. on September 2 until 12:30 a.m. on September 3.

A statement of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the Ho Chi Minh City Police said that the fireworks display, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945- September 2, 2025), will take place at three venues, comprising the entrance of the Saigon River Tunnel in An Khanh Ward, the new city center in Binh Duong Ward and the Central Square at Bai Sau (Back Beach), or Thuy Van Beach in Vung Tau Ward.

The shows will simulatedly run from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on September 2.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Accordingly, traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Saigon River Tunnel area from 7:30 p.m. on September 2 to 12:30 a.m. on September 3.

Besides, multiple streets will be closed, including Le Loi street (section from Pasteur to Dong Khoi), Nguyen Hue street (section from Le Thanh Ton to Ton Duc Thang), Dong Khoi street (section from Mac Thi Buoi to Ton Duc Thang), Ton Duc Thang street (section from Le Duan to Khanh Hoi Bridge), Vo Van Kiet street (section from Pasteur to Khanh Hoi Bridge underpass), Ngo Van Nam street (section from Nguyen Sieu to Ton Duc Thang), Nguyen Sieu street (section from Ngo Van Nam to Ton Duc Thang), Nguyen Tat Thanh street (section from Hoang Dieu to Khanh Hoi Bridge), Ham Nghi street (section from Pasteur to Ton Duc Thang), Hai Trieu street (section from Ho Tung Mau to Nguyen Hue), Nguyen Thiep street (section from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue), Huyen Thuc Khang street (section from Pasteur to Nguyen Hue), Nguyen Cong Tru street (section from Pasteur to Ho Tung Hau), Ton That Thiep street (section from Pasteur to Nguyen Hue), Mac Thi Buoi street (section from Dong Khoi to Nguyen Hue), Hai Ba Trung street (section from Dong Du to Me Linh Square), Ho Tung Mau and Ton That Dam streets (section from Vo Van Kiet to Ton That Thiep) along with surrounding roads near Me Linh Square, consisting the area from Ngo Duc Ke street to Dong Khoi street, Ho Huan Nghiep street to Dong Khoi street, Thi Sach street to Dong Du street.

Additionally, all access ways to Ba Son Bridge and Khanh Hoi Bridge will also be closed.

In new city center of Binh Duong Ward, traffic restrictions will apply from 6:00 p.m. on September 2 to the termination of fireworks performances.

Traffic bans will be in place on sections of Hung Vuong street (section from Hung Vuong – Vo Van Kiet crossroads to Hung Vuong – Ly Thai To crossroads), Le Loi street (section from Le Loi – Le Duan crossroads to Le Loi – Huynh Thuc Khang crossroads), Huynh Thuc Khang street (section from Huynh Thuc Khang – Le Loi crossroads to Huynh Thuc Khang – Truong Sa crossroads).

In the Central Square at Bai Sau in Vung Tau Ward, traffic shall be restricted from 3:00 p.m. on September 2 until the end of the fireworks show. Traffic will be prohibited on sections of Thuy Van street (section from Doan Trung Con to Thi Sach), Le Hong Phong street (section from Martyrs' Memorial roundabout to Thuy Van), Tran Chanh Chieu street (section from Su Van Hanh to Thuy Van) and Le Van Tho street (section from Su Van Hanh to Thuy Van).

Authorities advise residents and visitors to plan alternative routes and comply with traffic instructions to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong