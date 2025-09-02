Ho Chi Minh City pushes to speed up public investment

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City urges local authorities to accelerate the disbursement of public funds for land compensation.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City has recently submitted a report to the City People’s Committee and the Department of Finance regarding the disbursement of public investment capital allocated for compensation projects in 2024 and 2025.

The push comes as the city works to ensure timely completion of key projects.

The report reveals that in 2024, 17 land clearance compensation boards were tasked with managing over 157 projects with a total budget of more than VND34 trillion (US$1.2 billion). So far, the city has disbursed over VND18.4 trillion, a rate of just over 54 percent.

While two localities including Tan Phu and Can Gio have successfully disbursed 100 percent of their allocated funds, seven others have exceeded an 80 percent disbursement rate. However, eight wards are lagging behind, with disbursement rates below 80 percent.

In response, the department is calling on these boards to coordinate closely with their local people’s committees and chairpersons to meet the disbursement goals for 2024 and 2025. The department emphasized the importance of fully utilizing these funds to support compensation and resettlement efforts, paving the way for further development.

For the disbursement of projects in 2025, a total of 110 projects have been allocated compensation capital exceeding VND24,513 billion. As of August 25, 2025, more than VND19,579 billion has been disbursed, accounting for over 79 percent. To date, 11 land clearance and compensation boards citywide have achieved disbursement rates ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent while five boards remain at a low level, between zero percent and 10.68 percent.

In Zone 2 (formerly Binh Duong Province), according to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, certain obstacles remain unresolved. Specifically, Article 87 of the 2024 Land Law stipulates that the procedures for compensation, support, resettlement, and land acquisition must undergo several stages including land acquisition notification, investigation, survey, measurement, and inventory. If all documentation is required to be completed in full, it will not be possible to ensure the assigned disbursement schedule and targets.

Therefore, the department has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee allow the application of a disbursement mechanism similar to that used for the project to upgrade and expand National Highway 13 (from Binh Trieu Bridge to the boundary of formerly Binh Duong Province) and the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway project.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan