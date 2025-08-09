Ho Chi Minh City promotes short-stay tourism, local culinary experiences

Artists are performing in the Chao (Hi) Show.

Accordingly, a network of museums, theaters, art spaces, and downtown shopping malls, along with pedestrian streets, offers residents and visitors the chance to enjoy a meaningful holiday experience without leaving the city.

A newly launched cultural performance titled Chao (Hi) Show has made its debut at the venue of the same name, located at 6 Nguyen Sieu Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Ward. The show offers a compelling blend of traditional Vietnamese music, authentic local cuisine, and cutting-edge stage technology.

The Chao (Hi) Show features the Giang Son Cam Tu (picturesque and beautiful nation) musical work, a 12-movement symphonic suite composed exclusively for the program by renowned musician Tran Manh Hung. The piece vividly showcases the richness of Vietnamese cultural identity, performed by an orchestra featuring 30 traditional instruments meticulously collected from across the country’s three regions.

Audiences are taken on a journey through the landscapes and musical traditions of Vietnam, immersing them in a multisensory experience that bridges the past and present.

In addition, hotels and restaurants across Ho Chi Minh City have ramped up promotional efforts, showcasing signature local dishes to both domestic and international visitors.

According to the city’s Department of Tourism, Ho Chi Minh City’s increasingly well-connected transportation infrastructure, combined with a diverse network of destinations stretching from the urban core to the coastal outskirts, allows both residents and visitors to enjoy a wide range of experiences within just one or two days. From city streets to the countryside, travelers can easily reconnect with nature, whether exploring forests or relaxing by the sea.

From the city center, tourists can journey to Can Gio Mangrove Forest to discover its unique ecotourism offerings, including kayaking tours, birdwatching, and insights into the region’s rich coastal ecosystem.

Coastal destinations such as Long Hai, Ho Tram, and Binh Chau have emerged as ideal getaways for seaside relaxation, offering a wide array of resorts, spas, golf courses, and wellness services.

In the first seven months of 2025, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 22 million visitors, marking an 8.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Of this total, domestic travelers accounted for 17.5 million arrivals, while international visitors surpassed 4.5 million. Tourism revenue exceeded VND140.31 trillion (US$5.35 billion), representing a nearly 30 percent year-on-year increase and reaching around 54 percent of the city's full-year target.

By Thi Hong, Hoang Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh