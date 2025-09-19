Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City plans assessment of DDCI index

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to conduct a survey and assessment of the competitiveness of departments, agencies and localities (DDCI) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

Accordingly, the city will survey and evaluate 17 departments and agencies, four vertical bodies, and 168 wards, communes and special zones.

As for departments and agencies, the assessment will be based on indicators such as transparency and digital transformation; informal costs; time costs; fair competitiveness; business support; legal institutions; dynamism, creativity, and operational efficiency; green index, along with health and living environment index.

e93ad7711cc3979dced2-7613-6719.jpg
Civil servants at the An Phu Dong Ward Public Administration Service Center receive and process administrative procedures for citizens.

For local administrations, in addition to the above indicators, the survey will also consist of indicators on land access and stability in land use.

The survey results will serve as a basis for comparing and evaluating the quality of socio-economic management across departments, agencies, and local People’s Committees, and also provide a practical foundation for assessing the capacity and role of the leaders.

After the results are released, leaders of departments, agencies and local People’s Committees are required to develop action plans to build on strengths and improve indicators that did not meet requirements.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

