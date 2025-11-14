Ho Chi Minh City People's Council convenes 5th session of 10th-tenure

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (R), engages in discussions with delegates during the session. (Photo: SGGP)

The session will address personnel matters and review, as well as provide opinions on numerous proposals and draft resolutions concerning a range of important issues.

Attending the meeting were Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc; and Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The session was chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, and Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Council Tran Van Tuan, Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong.

Delegates attend the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Vo Van Minh, noted that the 5th session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2021-2026 term is taking place amid concerted efforts by the entire political system, the city’s residents, and the business community to complete key fourth-quarter tasks. It also marks the beginning of implementing the resolutions of the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term. He emphasized that this period is particularly significant, as it will determine both the achievement of the city’s 2025 socio-economic development targets and the outcomes of the 2021–2025 term, while laying the foundation for Ho Chi Minh City’s rapid and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

He affirmed that the session holds crucial significance in concretizing the Party Congress resolutions by reviewing and approving practical policies, mechanisms, and initiatives that align with the city’s development conditions under new circumstances and requirements. The goal is to build and refine institutional frameworks to ensure the coordinated and effective implementation of these objectives and directions, swiftly translating Ho Chi Minh City’s major initiatives into tangible benefits for residents and businesses, and contributing to the realization of the city’s aspiration to become a regional hub for economics, finance, science and technology, and culture.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent times, Ho Chi Minh City has achieved many positive results; however, the city continues to face significant challenges. Public investment disbursement remains below expectations, and numerous bottlenecks in transportation and urban infrastructure have yet to be resolved. At the same time, the city’s ability to mobilize social resources has not matched its potential, and many local mechanisms and policies in place prior to administrative restructuring need to be revised, abolished, or replaced with new policies to ensure consistent implementation across the city following the reorganization.

The volume and complexity of issues that need to be addressed, as well as the quality and efficiency of the local government’s responses, place substantial demands on the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in its review and decision-making and on the City People’s Committee in its implementation and administration. The overarching goal is to remove obstacles, resolve bottlenecks, and create sustainable development momentum for the city.

During this session, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council will review and decide on 43 key items spanning critical sectors, including social welfare, education, healthcare, environmental protection, administrative reform, resource decentralization, public investment, urban development, and improvements in governance quality.

Notably, the session will address personnel matters for key positions within the People’s Council and the People’s Committee of the city.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh