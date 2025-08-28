3rd session of 10th-tenure HCMC People's Council officially opens

The 3rd session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in its 10th tenure for the 2021-2026 term officially opens on August 28.

The meeting is chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP)

At the session, the People’s Council of the city will consider 35 agenda items, with a focus on key issues such as education, healthcare, and social welfare; policies supporting public officials and employees who leave their jobs due to administrative restructuring or relocation; additional income payments in accordance with National Assembly Resolution 98; decentralization and authorization for commune-level authorities to procure and invest in information technology equipment; and empowering commune People’s Committee chairpersons to delegate certain judicial responsibilities to civil servants.

The session was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, former Chairman of the People’s Council of the former province of Binh Duong Nguyen Van Loc, and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, Tran Van Tuan, Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks at the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh emphasized that during the first eight months of 2025, the socio-economic situation in the city has achieved numerous positive outcomes. The economy continued to grow, with solid progress across the service, trade, industry, and import-export sectors; national defense and security remained stable; and the material and spiritual well-being of the majority of residents continued to improve steadily.

However, challenges remain regarding mechanisms and policies; the two-tier government apparatus still requires further refinement to ensure smooth operation, enhanced efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness in order to better meet the development demands and legitimate aspirations of the people and businesses.

This session holds great significance in addressing key bottlenecks and making major decisions to support the city’s governance and administration, Mr. Minh emphasized.

At the session, the City People’s Council will consider 35 agenda items, including normative legal resolutions and specific resolutions across sectors such as economy, budget, urban development, culture and society, and legal affairs. These resolutions are crucial for achieving the socio-economic development goals for 2025 and laying the foundation for the successful implementation of the City Party Congress’s resolutions as well as the five-year socio-economic development plan in the 2021-2025 period.

Delegates attend the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting is chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh