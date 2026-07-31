Ho Chi Minh City accelerates power projects

Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the implementation of key power projects under the revised National Power Development Plan VIII and its implementation plan to strengthen the city's energy supply.

A directive signed on July 30 by Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha conveyed instructions from the city chairman on implementing power projects under the revised plan.

The municipal Department of Industry and Trade has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies in implementing energy and power development plans, monitor the progress of key energy projects, and oversee investment in and upgrades to the power grid to ensure a safe and stable electricity supply for production, businesses and residents.

Workers install solar panels at a renewable energy project. (Photo: SGGP)

The department will also update power generation and grid projects in the city's master plan while accelerating priority projects, including the Long Son LNG Thermal Power Plant, the Hiep Phuoc LNG Power Plant and waste-to-energy projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance has been tasked with incorporating power projects into the city's planning framework, allocating funding, attracting investment in clean and renewable energy, and carrying out procedures for investor selection in accordance with regulations.

Meanwhile, the City’s Department of Agriculture and Environment will review land availability and resolve land-related obstacles affecting power and waste-to-energy projects. The Department of Construction and the Department of Planning and Architecture will handle planning, infrastructure and land-use procedures to facilitate energy development.

People's committees at the commune, ward and special-zone levels have been instructed to expedite compensation and site clearance for power projects.

The city also called on the National Power Transmission Corporation, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation and project developers to mobilize resources to accelerate project implementation, prioritizing facilities scheduled to begin operation in 2026. They were also instructed to develop a modern, smart power grid and strengthen coordination to remove implementation bottlenecks, ensuring a stable electricity supply to support Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic development.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong