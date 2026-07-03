Ho Chi Minh City marks 50th anniversary of adopting President Ho Chi Minh's name

Ho Chi Minh City celebrated the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially adopting the name of President Ho Chi Minh with commemorative ceremonies, community activities and displays of national flags across the city.

Residents of Ben Thanh Ward visit a photo exhibition showcasing the locality's socio-economic, national defense, and security achievements in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Saigon - Gia Dinh City being honored to bear the name of President Ho Chi Minh. Photo: Manh Thang

On the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City was decorated with flags and flowers. A series of commemorative activities was held across the city, expressing gratitude for the past, pride in the present and aspirations to build a 'prosperous yet compassionate' city, echoing the message delivered by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the anniversary ceremony held at Reunification Hall on the morning of July 2.

Incense offered in tribute on special day

From early morning, crowds gathered at Reunification Hall to attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh.

War veteran Nguyen Ngoc Linh, born in 1950, walked slowly through the grounds, occasionally pausing to look toward the hall as if recalling memories from half a century ago.

A former soldier of Regiment 209, Division 7, Army Corps 4 (now under Military Region 7), the war veteran attended the ceremony as a witness to the war and the country's reunification. Wearing his veteran's badge, he walked around the venue carrying memories of wartime.

"Our city has become so strong and beautiful," he said as he reflected on the past 50 years.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Linh recalled that in the years immediately after reunification, the city was peaceful but faced countless challenges. Fifty years after being named in honor of President Ho Chi Minh, he said, the city had transformed into a vibrant and dynamic metropolis. For him, the transformation was a source of immense pride, reflecting the efforts of both the city's authorities and its people.

Sharing similar emotions, Vu Thuy Hoa, 70, who lives in Duc Nhuan Ward, said she and her husband had spent the previous days cleaning and decorating the family altar dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh with flowers, fruit and cakes.

On the morning of July 2, dressed in military uniforms, the couple solemnly offered incense.

"Today is a deeply emotional and proud day for me. Although I was not born here, I have lived in Ho Chi Minh City for exactly 50 years and have witnessed the city named after our beloved Uncle Ho become increasingly modern and beautiful," Hoa said.

She said her family had worshipped a bust of President Ho Chi Minh for more than 32 years out of deep respect. Being a former soldier who fought on the Truong Son battlefield, Hoa said President Ho Chi Minh's ideology and moral example had always guided her life.

Recalling how she came to keep the bust, she said that during a visit to President Ho Chi Minh's hometown with other war veterans who are her former comrades in 1994, she brought the statue home and had worshipped it ever since. Every day, her family offers incense, regarding him as a beloved father and grandfather.

She also welcomed the renovation and expansion of the Nha Rong Wharf area, now the Ho Chi Minh Museum's Ho Chi Minh City branch.

"In my view, this is something people truly support and it carries great significance, especially as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh being honored to bear his name," she said.

Pride expressed through action

During the anniversary celebrations, the spirit of honoring the city named after President Ho Chi Minh was also reflected in everyday community activities.

Early in the morning, Phan Dinh Phung Park at 8 Vo Van Tan Street echoed with the voices of youth union members participating in the "Xuan Hoa Youth" festival organized by the Xuan Hoa Ward Youth Union in response to the city's "Proud Youth of the City Named After Uncle Ho" campaign.

As the national anthem was played during the flag-raising ceremony titled "I Love My Country," hundreds of participants placed their hands over their hearts and looked toward the national flag.

According to Secretary Le Thanh Binh of the Xuan Hoa Ward Youth Union, the event provided an opportunity for local youth to demonstrate the values of patriotism, aspiration, pioneering spirit, responsibility and innovation.

He said the activities were intended to strengthen love for the homeland, foster pride in Ho Chi Minh City and help build a generation of young people who are idealistic, knowledgeable, technologically skilled and committed to serving the community.

In Binh Tan Ward, the city's spirit of compassion was reflected through a charitable meal program for workers.

The Binh Tan Charity Rice Eatery, jointly launched by the Ward People's Committee and the ward Red Cross on July 1, attracted many residents following its opening. The initiative was among the humanitarian activities organized to mark the anniversary.

After visiting the eatery for two consecutive days, Do Xuan Thanh, a maintenance worker at Anh Hao Shopping Center, said that although each meal costs only VND1,000-VND5,000, he voluntarily contributed VND10,000.

Similarly, lottery ticket vendor Pham Thi Diem also donated VND10,000 after her meal. She said the savings from the low-cost meals helped ease financial pressures while allowing her to support others in even greater need.

Chairman Tran Tan Thi of the Binh Tan Ward Red Cross said the project was established to provide nutritious meals to disadvantaged residents. The program is expected to continue until the end of 2026, after which local authorities will evaluate its effectiveness before deciding whether to continue.

To mark the anniversary, the Binh Tan Ward People's Committee also organized a series of activities, including announcing the naming of Binh Tan Park, launching an Intelligent Operations Center (IOC), starting an online walking campaign to raise funds for the Poor Fund, visiting former political prisoners and opening a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at a local business.

Flags unite newly expanded areas

Beyond the city center, Party flags, national flags and anniversary decorations also lined streets in areas that became part of Ho Chi Minh City following the administrative merger.

Along many roads in Ho Tram Commune, Party flags, national flags, banners and propaganda posters created a festive atmosphere to mark the city's milestone.

For many residents, the decorations not only beautified the streets but also strengthened their sense of belonging as they celebrated Ho Chi Minh City's anniversary for the first time.

Nguyen Huu Anh, a resident of Ho Tram Commune, said, "Our locality has taken on a new look, and everyone passing by can feel the festive atmosphere. As a citizen of Ho Chi Minh City, I feel very proud and hope the city continues to develop."

At Nguyen Du Park in Binh Duong Ward, Truong Van Khanh and Nguyen Vu Phuong Thao took their young son for a walk.

Khanh, who works at the VSIP II Industrial Park, said that after moving to Ho Chi Minh City from his hometown to build a career and raise a family, he had grown increasingly attached to the city and hoped to remain there for many years.

In recent days, streets in Thu Dau Mot Ward, Binh Duong Ward, Phu An Ward and Phu Loi Ward have also been decorated with national flags, Party flags, banners and posters. Residents have gathered in parks to walk and exercise, while many elderly people have spent their mornings reading newspapers and following anniversary activities taking place throughout the city.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan