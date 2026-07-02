Party, State, HCMC leaders pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Leaders from the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and Ho Chi Minh City paid a floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on July 2.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegation pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City being honorably named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026).

Joining the delegation were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc; Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Trinh Van Quyet; Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi; along with incumbent and former Politburo members, incumbent and former Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, incumbent and former members of the Party Central Committee, as well as leaders of ministries, central commissions, sectors, and agencies.

Representing Ho Chi Minh City were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the HCMC National Assembly Deputies’ Delegation Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, along with other municipal leaders.

The delegation of leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and Ho Chi Minh City pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

In a solemn atmosphere before the President Ho Chi Minh Monument, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with the delegation, respectfully laid floral tributes in profound gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions and selfless devotion to the nation and its people.

President Ho Chi Minh remains the foremost symbol of Vietnamese patriotism and revolutionary heroism. He dedicated his entire life to the cause of national liberation and the emancipation of the people, bringing independence, freedom, and happiness to the Vietnamese people.

The delegation observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh—the hero of national liberation, the visionary leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, and a world cultural figure.

Following the floral and incense offering ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the delegation attended the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City being honorably named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026), held at Reunification Hall.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh